La Crosse man accused of stealing car two hours after he was released from jail

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of stealing a car two hours after he was released from La Crosse County Jail.

Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to the complaint, a woman reported her 2011 Subaru Forester had been stolen from her driveway Thursday and surveillance video showed someone driving away from the area at 2:02 p.m.

About six hours later, the vehicle was recovered in the village of Rockland with a damaged ignition and a witness told police Wiese had been driving the vehicle, according to the complaint. Private video surveillance near the area where the vehicle was recovered showed Wiese parking in a Rockland lot at 3:34 p.m. Thursday, according to the complaint.

Wiese was located at a La Crosse residence Friday and tried to run from police, according to the complaint. Police tackled him and were able to handcuff him. Officers found two credit cards that belonged to the vehicle’s owner is Wiese’s sock, according to the complaint.