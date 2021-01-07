La Crosse man accused of stealing car

A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for stealing a car.

Andrew C. Sherman faces a felony charge of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.

Police were called Jan. 5 to Econo Lodge on Rose Street in La Crosse, where a man said he woke up from an extended sleep and noticed his keys were missing. He then went outside and saw that his 2006 blue Chevy Cobalt was no longer in parked in the lot. He sent multiple Facebook messages asking for the location of his vehicle before calling police.

The following day, a La Crosse police officer spotted the blue Cobalt northbound on Fifth Avenue. The complaint says the driver, later identified as Sherman, recognized the marked police vehicle, parked against the curb and quickly exited the car.

Less than five minutes later, Sherman returned to the vehicle, hurriedly got in the driver's seat and pulled away. Police followed Sherman to Fourth Street South, where a "high-risk" traffic stop was initiated.