La Crosse man accused of stealing, crashing motorcycle

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after being accused of crashing a stolen motorcycle in Onalaska.

Dominic R. Hernandez faces felony charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

Onalaska police were called to the parking lot of an Oak Street apartment complex, where police found Hernandez and the motorcycle.

Hernandez told police the crash happened as he was turning around but was evasive about the details or why he was in Onalaska. Police found skid marks 100 feet long and determined that Hernandez was operating at a high rate of speed.

A person who witnessed the crash told police he heard high-speed revving before hearing the crash. The witness went outside and saw the bike on its side with Hernandez on the pavement. The witness said Hernandez appeared in pain but rebuffed offers of assistance and told the witness to leave.

Hernandez sustained injuries to his elbow and knee and refused medical assistance from Tri-State Ambulance personnel.