A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of stealing a vehicle Feb. 4 and crashing it while fleeing police.

Braxton J. Ghelfi faces felony counts of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting and officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a bartender at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in West Salem told police that Ghelfi was in and out of the bar throughout the night and appeared to be intoxicated after consuming three or four beers.

The bartender told police he went outside to remotely warm up his vehicle before he and another employee started closing the bar. After returning inside, the bartender asked Ghelfi if he needed a ride. He said Ghelfi refused. A short time later, he noticed Ghelfi was gone and that someone was driving his vehicle from the parking lot.

As the bartender was being interviewed by West Salem police, the Holmen Police Department reported seeing the bartender's vehicle speeding northbound on Hwy. 53 at 100 mph. A short time after police began pursuit, the vehicle left the roadway while trying to navigate a curve south of the McHugh Road exit ramp. The vehicle struck a barrier fence and attempted to re-enter the roadway before going back into the fence.

The complaint says the vehicle was disabled at that point. The driver, identified as Ghelfi, reportedly exited the vehicle without being told and refused commands by police to put up his hands. Police handcuffed Ghelfi without incident and transported him to a local hospital for a blood draw. He was then transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Ghelfi was released by Judge Scott Horne on a $1,000 signature bond. He returns to court Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

