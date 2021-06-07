La Crosse man accused of stealing firearms

A 27-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly stealing two firearms from an unlocked vehicle.

Jacob C. Vosseteig faces two felony counts of theft of movable property, one felony count of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of theft of movable property.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police were called June 5 to Candlewood Suites on Copeland Avenue in La Crosse, where a man reported he left his vehicle tailgate unlocked overnight. When he returned, he discovered that a set of golf clubs and two weapons — an Ariel Precision AR-15 valued at $2,500 and a Browning 1911 .380 pistol valued at $800 —were missing. The man told police he found a set of unfamiliar car keys in the vehicle and believed they belonged to the suspect.

The man said neither weapon was loaded, and no ammunition was taken from the vehicle.

Police spoke to a witness who identified Vosseteig as a suspect. He said Vosseteig and another man were checking door handles at Candlewood Suites before discovering the vehicle with the firearms. The witness said Vosseteig and his acquaintance handed him items from the vehicle and that he briefly held the AR-15. The witness said Vosseteig sold the AR-15 but didn't recall seeing the handgun.