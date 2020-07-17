La Crosse man accused of stealing van outside Mayo Clinic

A La Crosse man was in court Friday after he was accused of stealing two vehicles within a week, including one from outside of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Jeffery D. Stellick, 36, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted robbery with use of force, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, theft and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman agreed to allow Stellick to use her car for an hour July 10, but rather than return it, he avoided the rightful owner. The woman spotted her car on Fourth Street Sunday with Stellick and another woman inside it.
She and her friends went to confront Stellick, but Stellick and the woman took out knives and waved them at her, according to the complaint, with the woman in the car cutting the owner of the vehicle.
Stellick accelerated, driving over a traffic barrier and southbound down an alley, according to the complaint.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a fight in front of Mayo Clinic Health System. According to the complaint, a man went to the hospital to deliver flowers Wednesday, leaving his van unlocked.
As he returned to his vehicle, Stellick entered and attempted to pull away. The vehicle’s owner opened the door and grabbed him, attempting to stop Stellick from stealing the vehicle. During the struggle, the vehicle crashed into the median, according to the complaint.
Stellick is also accused of pumping $17.48 worth of gas at a Lang Drive Kwik Trip, then driving off without paying, according to the complaint.
At the time of the incidents, Stellick was out on bond after he was accused of stealing an EatStreet driver’s vehicle June 15 while the man was making a delivery.
Stellick is being held on a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.