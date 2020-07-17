La Crosse man accused of stealing van outside Mayo Clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was in court Friday after he was accused of stealing two vehicles within a week, including one from outside of Mayo Clinic Health System.

Jeffery D. Stellick, 36, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted robbery with use of force, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, theft and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman agreed to allow Stellick to use her car for an hour July 10, but rather than return it, he avoided the rightful owner. The woman spotted her car on Fourth Street Sunday with Stellick and another woman inside it.

She and her friends went to confront Stellick, but Stellick and the woman took out knives and waved them at her, according to the complaint, with the woman in the car cutting the owner of the vehicle.

Stellick accelerated, driving over a traffic barrier and southbound down an alley, according to the complaint.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a fight in front of Mayo Clinic Health System. According to the complaint, a man went to the hospital to deliver flowers Wednesday, leaving his van unlocked.