A 62-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond after he allegedly stole a vehicle Feb. 1 and crashed it into a nearby apartment building.

David Howell was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. He was also issued citations for hit-and-run, reckless driving and operating without a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle's owner told police he left his vehicle running while entering his 333 Buchner Place apartment around 7 a.m. to retrieve an item. He told police he was inside his residence for only 20 or 30 seconds before returning to see his vehicle leaving the parking lot.

The owner said the driver, later identified as Howell, left the parking lot at a high rate of speed onto Buchner Place. The owner and another witness said Howell crossed a roadway, hit a snowbank, went airborne, struck a concrete wall of an apartment unit at 400 Buchner Place and came to rest on the driver's side.

The owner and witness rushed to the vehicle and helped Howell exit through the front windshield, which was completely smashed. They said Howell walked away and boarded a bus at the corner of Copeland Avenue and Monitor Street.

Police located Howell at his address at Affordable Inn in La Crosse. The complaint says Howell acknowledged the incident and told police he wanted to go for a "joyride."

Judge Todd Bjerke imposed the cash bond but said he would lift the bond if Howell could be transported directly to a treatment center. Bjerke scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 9.

