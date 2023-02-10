A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was accused of stealing a vehicle parked at Viterbo University Feb. 2.

Teng Xiong faces a single felony count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

According to the criminal complaint, a Viterbo student told police he went outside to remotely start his 2016 black Mazda sedan around 6 p.m. When he returned, he noticed the vehicle gone and called police.

Police located the vehicle a short time later parked, running and unoccupied on the 900 block of Market Street. Police collected DNA swabs from the exterior door handle and steering wheel before returning the vehicle to the student. Police received a call a short time later from the student, who said the vehicle was pulling to the right due to a possible broken axle.

Police examined security video and matched images of Xiong in the parking lot with La Crosse County booking photos.

The complaint says police located Xiong four days later walking on the 700 block of 7th Street. He reportedly was wearing the same clothes as the night of the vehicle theft. The complaint says he immediately admitted to the theft and told police, “I was playing around with them.” He said he was aware of security cameras in the parking lot and drove the vehicle only a short distance before parking it and walking home. He told police he didn’t know who owned the vehicle.

Xiong is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 17.

COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Strolling swans Eagle watch First robin of spring? Opossum passing by Eagles at sundset Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Snowy skyline Towering Spring rain drop The end of ice fishing season Arcadia flyer Bridge sunset A foggy morning hello Spring rain drop End of ice fishing is a drag Spring snow HARBORMASTER CAPPED Hitting the open water Bikes for everyone Helping our neighbors HyVee work continues PICTURE OF THE DAY PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration A tradition unlike any other... Feeling squirrelly Elm tree flowers Sitting on the dock of the bay A holiday hunt Colorful sunset A nice day for a walk A beautiful sunset Tulip blooms Sunrise in the neighborhood A great day for reflection Enjoying the breeze Right on the river Morning visitor Beautiful blossoms A patriotic pair A trip to the Capitol Misty Mississippi Mallard on the march A balancing act Apple blossoms Flowering Crab trees River overflow Flag Day next week Ready to go for a spin Riverside sunset Doggone beautiful The cat-bird seat La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park bike bridge in Riverside Park French Island fiery sunset Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park End of the Day Holding it together A flower named Sue Hanging out at Goose Island Beautiful day Riding in style On parade at Catfish Days A sun-dappled cemetery lane Pecking away Bunny meets world Cranes by the creek River at Veterans Memorial Park The cat-bird seat Fingers in the fog Dragonfly on the line Breakfast at the birdhouse Spreading her wings Relaxing in the park A view from the stage The Quenten Brown Band Rocking out in Arcadia Viceroy butterfly Dog or lion? Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls Visiting in style Pedaling is for the birds Working on the new Fire House Dockwork Hurling in the park Swimming swans Hibiscus bloom 'The Remainders' rock the stage Land of milk and honey? French Island dining Anything for a free meal A babbling creek Finches munch on cones Stunning sunset Pucker up Chowing down Hibiscus bloom