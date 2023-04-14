A 25-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a UW-La Crosse student April 6.

Kong Yang faces a single felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer observed a northbound vehicle with an Illinois license plate traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lang Drive shortly before 1 a.m. The vehicle turned right on St. Andrew Street, where the officer conducted a traffic stop.

The officer recognized Yang from previous contacts, including stolen vehicle reports. The complaint says Yang gave confusing and conflicting accounts of who owned the vehicle and how the owner could be contacted.

Dispatch identified the owner of the vehicle, who reported it as stolen and wanted to pursue charges. The owner said he didn't realize the vehicle was missing until contacted by police.

Yang is being held on a probation violation. His next court date is a May 5 pre-trial conference.