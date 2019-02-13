Jason R. Mueller, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession and with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Mueller was arrested after a police dog alerted authorities of drugs, according to the complaint.

Sultan T. Mukhtar

Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.