A La Crosse man faces multiple domestic-abuse charges Wednesday accusing him of strangling and suffocating his girlfriend.
Noah J. Betz, 19, of La Crosse was charged with strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer, according to the criminal complaint.
Charges also include possession of THC and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to the police report.
According to the complaint:
On May 9, an anonymous caller to La Crosse police reported people yelling and threatening each other on the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue.
Police said the victim told them she and Betz broke up, and that Betz had left the apartment, but returned about 1 a.m.
She told police Betz strangled her multiple times, impeding her breathing and causing her to gag, and dragged her to the floor, hurting her head and back.
The victim fought back by striking Betz in the head, pulling his hair and squirming around, which led to Betz slapping her, according to the complaint.
The attack lasted about one minute and the victim was able to scream once Betz removed his hands from around her neck.
She said screaming for help prevented Betz from attacking her again.
Betz slapped the phone out of her hand when she tried calling 911 — just as police knocked on the door.
Betz said, “Don’t send me to jail” and “I am sorry; don’t open the door.”
Betz jumped out the window as the victim opened the door for the police, and she received several missed calls from a phone number she believes to be related to Betz while speaking with police. Betz was later apprehended.
The victim said that she feared for her life, and that Betz could have killed her and had threatened to kill her in the past.
Betz said the victim accused him of doing meth, pushed him, and scratched his face and neck. He said he pushed her away, she fell on the floor and then he left.
Betz denied putting his hands around her neck and ran because he doesn’t like police.
Police reporting seeing scratches on his neck and upper lip.
Betz told police he had marijuana in his underwear when he was taken to jail, and police discovered he had a bond condition of not committing any crimes.
Nicolette A. Noeske, 32, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with terrorist threats. Police arrested Noeske after she made remarks about getting a gun and shooting doctors in Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse location, according to the police.
Denzell D. Holcomb
Devon P. Yang
Sean A. Ewing
Diontae D. Booth
Michael J. Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 33, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with two counts of operating while intoxicated, fifth- or sixth-offense, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped Ryan while he was driving about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and arrested him after he failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.110 percent, according to the complaint.
Noah J. Betz
Russell S. Ehlo
Gerard D. Phillips
Theodore R. Sharkey
Danielle S. Krause
Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Neumann
Raeann J. Hammer
Thai Vue
Molly Peacock
Austin Bennet
Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
No worries, fellow citizens. Ramona will have this fine young man out on the street in no time!
I don't get it...who is Ramona?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.