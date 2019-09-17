{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was charged Monday after he was accused of throwing a hot plate of enchiladas at a woman before punching and choking her until she passed out.

Luis A. Jimenez, 32, was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, Jimenez started an argument with the victim after she was gone for several hours Saturday to apply for jobs and didn’t answer her phone, accusing the woman of cheating on him.

Luis Jimenez

Jimenez

The victim told police she then made enchiladas for dinner and Jimenez, who had been drinking, was still upset. When she gave him his dinner, he threw it at her, burning her arms and upper thighs, according to the report.

The argument continued later and Jimenez hit her in the face, then strangled her with one hand while hitting her with the other until she lost consciousness, according to the complaint. When she woke up, Jimenez was sleeping, so she left and reported the incident.

Police observed several bruises, a busted lips and burn marks on her arms, according to the complaint.

Police say they spoke to Jimenez later that day and he had scratches on his neck, chest and forehead and a swelling on his arm. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.253%.

Jimenez was released on a signature bond on the condition he have no contact with the victim or her residence by Judge Gloria Doyle.

laxlax

He threw his plate at her when she went to give it to him? Part of the problem, why wasn't he getting his own plate?

