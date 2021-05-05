La Crosse man accused of striking police car while impaired

A 19-year-old La Crosse man faces a pair of misdemeanor charges after a May 3 collision with a police vehicle in La Crosse.

Jacob W. Schwalbach was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with causing injury while under the influence and causing injury while operating with a controlled substance.

According to the La Crosse County Police Department, Schwalbach was headed southbound on Lang Drive shortly after 9 p.m. when he failed to stop for a red light and struck a marked police car traveling through an intersection at West Avenue.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene. The crash caused a stoplight with exposed live wires to fall on Schwalbach's vehicle.

Schwalbach was arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail. He was also issued citations for running a red light and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is free on a $500 signature bond.

