La Crosse man accused of striking woman in face
A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly hitting a woman and causing her to need stitches. John R. Kolosso was charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Kolosso was "on her case" after she returned to work April 22. After she and Kolosso exchanged unpleasantries, she said Kolosso went upstairs, entered a bathroom and shut the door.

The woman said she went upstairs a short time later and opened the door without knowing Kolosso was inside. She said the two started arguing again and that Kolosso swung his left hand and struck her in the face while holding a cell phone.

The woman said her right eyebrow began to bleed and that Kolosso begged her not to call police. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman arranged for her own transport to the hospital. Police later confirmed that the woman's injury required three stitches to close.

Kolosso was interviewed by police and denied he was the aggressor. He said the woman slapped him in the head five times and that he swung in self-defense.

Kolosso is free on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order from Judge Elliott Levine.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
John R. Kolosso

Kolosso

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

