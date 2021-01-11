La Crosse man accused of threatening police officers

A 39-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly threatening a pair of police officers and their families.

Joshua R. Schutte was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of threatening a police officer, threatening a police officer's family and stalking, and misdemeanor counts of using a computer to threaten harm and unlawful use of a phone.

According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police officer contacted Schutte Oct. 20 concerning a property damage investigation. Schutte failed to return the call before the officer's shift was completed but called the officer's cell phone nine times between 8 and 10:45 p.m.

The calls continued even after the officer advised of a time to meet the following day. The complaint says Schutte texted the officer "meet 2:30 to fight" and said he was going to have sex with the officer's daughter.

Attempts to locate Schutte were unsuccessful until he checked into the Behavioral Health Unit at Gundersen Health Oct. 23.

