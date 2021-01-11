La Crosse man accused of threatening police officers

A 39-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly threatening a pair of police officers and their families.
Joshua R. Schutte was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of threatening a police officer, threatening a police officer's family and stalking, and misdemeanor counts of using a computer to threaten harm and unlawful use of a phone.
According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police officer contacted Schutte Oct. 20 concerning a property damage investigation. Schutte failed to return the call before the officer's shift was completed but called the officer's cell phone nine times between 8 and 10:45 p.m.
The calls continued even after the officer advised of a time to meet the following day. The complaint says Schutte texted the officer "meet 2:30 to fight" and said he was going to have sex with the officer's daughter.
Attempts to locate Schutte were unsuccessful until he checked into the Behavioral Health Unit at Gundersen Health Oct. 23.
On Jan. 6, another La Crosse officer said she received threats from Schutte, who allegedly sent the officer messages on her personal Facebook page claiming she owed him $4,500 for lost time at work. The officer had issued Schutte a signature bond regarding an Oct. 16 case. He later posted four messages on the police department's Facebook page threatening to kill the officer and her family.
The complaint says Schutte called the La Crosse Police Department Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 seeking the officer's personal information.
La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $5,000 cash bond. He said Schutte researched his targets and sent messages designed to trigger a maximum amount of apprehension.
"The state is very concerned about the well-being of the alleged victims in these cases," Sanford said.
Judge Gloria Doyle agreed to the $5,000 bond along with multiple no-contact provisions, no contact with La Crosse police except in an emergency and no alcohol or weapons.