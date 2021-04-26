 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun
La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun

A 33-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for threatening a woman with a gun.

Brian J. Smith was charged April 20 with a felony count of false-imprisonment/use of a dangerous weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon (two counts), second-offense drunk driving, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith threatened a woman with a firearm on two different occasions. The first occurred around 2:30 a.m. April 17, when Smith and the woman were arguing inside a parked car at a downtown parking lot. The woman told police that Smith kept a 9 mm handgun in his middle sweatshirt pocket. She said he tapped the weapon and threatened to use it against her. She told police Smith had directed numerous death threats at her in the past and that she feared for her life.

Police arrived at the parking lot and interviewed Smith, who reportedly told police the handgun had one 15-round magazine containing eight bullets. He said he inserted the magazine into the gun but never chambered a round.

Smith told police the handgun was taken from him a short time later. He said a group of three people then approached the vehicle and stole the handgun along with $2,000 in cash.

Smith was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and was released a short time later

Police were alerted to a second incident five hours later at a Terrace Street residence, where the same woman said Smith pointed a rifle at her in an attempt to keep her from leaving a bedroom. The complaint says the woman was crying and upset that Smith had already been released.

Smith wasn't inside the residence when police arrived. As police were speaking with the woman, she alerted them that Smith's vehicle had just passed the residence.

Police followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on 20th Street South. Dispatch informed police that Smith's driver's license was revoked due to a drunk driving conviction, and Smith consented to a field sobriety test.

The complaint says Smith showed several clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .178.

Smith was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

