La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun

A 33-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for threatening a woman with a gun.

Brian J. Smith was charged April 20 with a felony count of false-imprisonment/use of a dangerous weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon (two counts), second-offense drunk driving, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith threatened a woman with a firearm on two different occasions. The first occurred around 2:30 a.m. April 17, when Smith and the woman were arguing inside a parked car at a downtown parking lot. The woman told police that Smith kept a 9 mm handgun in his middle sweatshirt pocket. She said he tapped the weapon and threatened to use it against her. She told police Smith had directed numerous death threats at her in the past and that she feared for her life.

Police arrived at the parking lot and interviewed Smith, who reportedly told police the handgun had one 15-round magazine containing eight bullets. He said he inserted the magazine into the gun but never chambered a round.