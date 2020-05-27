La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man is facing 12 charges after he was accused of strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun in a series of domestic violence incidents.

Sean W. Moore, 39, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with false imprisonment using a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidating a victim using force with a dangerous weapon, battery using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman arrived at her home May 21 to find the door open, the TV and fan on, and her curtains open, as well as a sandwich she didn’t purchase sitting on the couch. She called police because she believed Moore had stolen her keys and used them to get into her apartment.

The woman told police Moore had physically attacked her three times since the end of April, when he tried to physically throw her out of her apartment during an argument, according to the complaint.

The woman said Moore slapped her in the head several times and wrapped his hands around her throat May 1 when she attempted to leave the residence, according to the complaint.