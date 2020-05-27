You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun

{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Moore mug

Moore

A La Crosse man is facing 12 charges after he was accused of strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun in a series of domestic violence incidents.

Sean W. Moore, 39, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with false imprisonment using a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidating a victim using force with a dangerous weapon, battery using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman arrived at her home May 21 to find the door open, the TV and fan on, and her curtains open, as well as a sandwich she didn’t purchase sitting on the couch. She called police because she believed Moore had stolen her keys and used them to get into her apartment.

The woman told police Moore had physically attacked her three times since the end of April, when he tried to physically throw her out of her apartment during an argument, according to the complaint.

The woman said Moore slapped her in the head several times and wrapped his hands around her throat May 1 when she attempted to leave the residence, according to the complaint.

Moore is also accused of threatening the woman with a gun May 7 when she again tried to leave, pushing her away from the door and pointing the firearm at her and playing with the safety mechanism on the pistol.

According to the complaint, Moore took the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling police and threatened her life during the course of more than three hours. He also sent multiple threatening text messages to her, including one that read “I am gonna kill you.”

Moore was located and said he hadn’t seen the victim in several days, then several months, then several years, according to the complaint. He also said he didn’t have a phone number, but when police called the number from which the threatening text messages were sent, his phone rang.

Police also located a firearm in the car that Moore was known to drive, according to the complaint.

Moore was prohibited from possessing a firearm after he was found guilty in 2001 of armed robbery using force as a party to a crime in Milwaukee.

Moore is being held on a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Todd Bjerke. He is scheduled to be back in court 11 a.m. June 4 for a preliminary hearing.

+13 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News