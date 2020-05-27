La Crosse man accused of threatening woman with gun

A La Crosse man is facing 12 charges after he was accused of strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun in a series of domestic violence incidents.
Sean W. Moore, 39, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with false imprisonment using a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidating a victim using force with a dangerous weapon, battery using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman arrived at her home May 21 to find the door open, the TV and fan on, and her curtains open, as well as a sandwich she didn’t purchase sitting on the couch. She called police because she believed Moore had stolen her keys and used them to get into her apartment.
The woman told police Moore had physically attacked her three times since the end of April, when he tried to physically throw her out of her apartment during an argument, according to the complaint.
The woman said Moore slapped her in the head several times and wrapped his hands around her throat May 1 when she attempted to leave the residence, according to the complaint.
Moore is also accused of threatening the woman with a gun May 7 when she again tried to leave, pushing her away from the door and pointing the firearm at her and playing with the safety mechanism on the pistol.
According to the complaint, Moore took the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling police and threatened her life during the course of more than three hours. He also sent multiple threatening text messages to her, including one that read “I am gonna kill you.”
Moore was located and said he hadn’t seen the victim in several days, then several months, then several years, according to the complaint. He also said he didn’t have a phone number, but when police called the number from which the threatening text messages were sent, his phone rang.
Police also located a firearm in the car that Moore was known to drive, according to the complaint.
Moore was prohibited from possessing a firearm after he was found guilty in 2001 of armed robbery using force as a party to a crime in Milwaukee.
Moore is being held on a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Todd Bjerke. He is scheduled to be back in court 11 a.m. June 4 for a preliminary hearing.
Lorelei Goyette
Devon Perkins
Devon A. Perkins, 23, La Crosse, was charged May 27 with two counts of felony bail jumping and receiving stolen property. Perkins sold a stolen phone May 10 in the Woodman’s parking lot while out on two felony bonds, according to the complaint.
Faraji Robinson
Andrea Walker
Andrea J. Walker, 39, no permanent address, was charged May 22 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine, both as a repeat offender. Waler had 0.2 grams of meth and 0.6 grams of heroin April 21 when police spoke to her about an alleged theft, according to the complaint.
Meenan Yang
Meenan A. Yang, 19, La Crosse, was charged May 22 with delivery of THC, theft of movable property, criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property. Yang stole a TV and sound bar April 6 from a Caledonia Street residence after a teen failed to pay her for dealing marijuana, according to the complaint. She also broke several items in the home.
Andrew Veseley
Andrew Veseley, 19, Oak Lawn, Ill., was charged May 20 with possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Veseley had six 3.5-ounce bags of marijuana, five containers of marijuana resin for vaping, a bottle of prescription liquid codeine, a .45 semi-automatic handgun and 10 hollow-point rounds March 24 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Quintin Stello, 29, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping. According to the complaint, Stello violated terms of a felony bond by committing new crimes March 29 when he stole a .22 rifle from a La Crosse home, according to the complaint.
Benjamin M. Wiese
Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Wiese had 1.1 grams of meth, 0.3 grams of heroin and two bags with drug residue March 31 when he was stopped for speeding in Rockland, according to the complaint.
Kyle Backlund
Cale Oelfke
Bradly Murphy
Andrew Rieck
Gregory Proulx Jr
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
