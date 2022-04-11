La Crosse man accused of trying to rob barber shop

A 31-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly trying to rob a La Crosse barber shop.

Jovan D. McNell faces a felony count of attempted robbery and misdemeanor counts of battery, intimidating a witness and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, an incoherent McNell entered Ken's Barber Shop on March 29 and sat down in a chair across from the barber station. A man inside the shop said McNell pretended to fall asleep before getting up and asking for a place to wash his hands.

The man said he was patient with McNell and allowed him to wash his hands at a sink. He later recognized McNell as a customer who had stiffed the shop on a couple of haircuts and asked him to leave. He said McNell refused, and when he tried to call 911, McNell knocked the phone from his hands. He said McNell also grabbed him by wrists and left behind visible marks.

The man said McNell began rummaging through drawers and reportedly said: "Run the money, man. I'm going to up this gun in a minute, where's the money?" The man said he grabbed a pair of scissors to defend himself, and McNell left the shop but said he would be back. The man said the incident was caught on camera and gave a video to police.

Police located McNell on April 9 and arrested him without incident. The complaint says McNell told police he didn't recall the incident but said he might have been intoxicated at the time.

McNell is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 19.

