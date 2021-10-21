La Crosse man accused of trying to sexually assault girl

A 23-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for attempting to have sex with a minor. Connor J. Horman faces felony charges of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals to a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told La Crosse police that she and Horman began exchanging social media messages about a year ago. She said Horman told her he had just celebrated his 17th birthday and was attending school in La Crosse.

The girl said she made arrangements to meet with Horman at her residence Sept. 21. She told police she met Horman in the driveway, and the two planned to use a ladder for them to crawl through a window into her second-story bedroom. She said the plan changed before an adult who lives at the residence saw them outside. The girl said she and Horman ran toward an open field, but she turned around when the adult called her back.

When police asked the girl if anything physical had occurred, she said Horman hugged her shortly after they met and tried to "engage her in other stuff." The girl said she pushed his hand away and that he didn't pursue anything further.

The complaint says Horman sent the girl graphic photos of himself and attempted to pursue a sexual relationship after the girl told him she was 15.

Horman was released on a $2,500 signature bond with no contact with anyone under 18 except his biological child. He faces up to 23 years in prison if convicted.

