A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he allegedly used a debit card he stole in Onalaska.

Steven C. Garner was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with six felony counts of identity theft/financial gain and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she noticed her debit card missing March 25. The following day, she discovered the card was used for seven unauthorized purchases from six different stores. The purchases totaled $456. Police were able to identify Garner as a suspect from video surveillance at two of the stores.

On April 4, police received a call from Excalibur Laundromat for a loitering customer the owner wanted removed. The complaint says Garner was uncooperative as police attempted to place him under arrest. He allegedly gave police a false name when asked to identify himself.

Garner is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court date is an April 18 preliminary hearing.