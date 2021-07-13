La Crosse man accused of using stove to commit arson

A 31-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with triggering a fire at a city residence less than two hours after he was released from jail. Dominique M. Boyland faces a felony charge of arson and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, fire and law enforcement personnel responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in La Crosse shortly before 7 a.m. on March 8. The fire began on a stove; the investigators concluded the fire was intentionally set.

Boyland, who was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a cash bond, was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators believe Boyland placed flammable objects on the stove's burners, turned the burners on high and left the apartment building. The apartment unit sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Police determined that Boyland had lived at the apartment with a woman, who told police she noticed her house key missing and said that Boyland would likely have access to it. The complaint says there was no sign of forced entry. The woman told police Boyland had made previous threats of arson.

Boyland has seven other open cases. La Crosse County Court Commissioner Helen Kelly agreed to let an existing $5,000 cash bond cover the arson case.

