La Crosse man accused with intent to deliver

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday for a pair of drug offenses.

Lonell A. Powers was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Powers from previous contacts Sept. 17 at a convenience store on West George Street. The criminal complaint says the area has been the scene of considerable drug activity recently with two suspected drug overdose deaths at a nearby hotel.

Dispatch informed police that Powers had an active warrant, and he was arrested for a parole violation. He was escorted outside the store without incident.

The complaint says Powers admitted to having a "ball" of methamphetamine, and police recovered six grams of the drug. Police also found 1.7 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint. During the search, police took possession of Powers' phone, which received calls from more than 20 people attempting to contact him. One person asked for "down," a slang name for fentanyl.

In a separate complaint, Powers was charged Friday with possession of an electronic weapon. He is accused of pulling a Taser on a person Aug. 30 at a Market Street address.

Powers is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.