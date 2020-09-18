 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused with intent to deliver
La Crosse man accused with intent to deliver

Lonell Powers
Steve Rundio

A 47-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday for a pair of drug offenses.

Lonell A. Powers was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Powers from previous contacts Sept. 17 at a convenience store on West George Street. The criminal complaint says the area has been the scene of considerable drug activity recently with two suspected drug overdose deaths at a nearby hotel.

Dispatch informed police that Powers had an active warrant, and he was arrested for a parole violation. He was escorted outside the store without incident.

The complaint says Powers admitted to having a "ball" of methamphetamine, and police recovered six grams of the drug. Police also found 1.7 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint. During the search, police took possession of Powers' phone, which received calls from more than 20 people attempting to contact him. One person asked for "down," a slang name for fentanyl.

In a separate complaint, Powers was charged Friday with possession of an electronic weapon. He is accused of pulling a Taser on a person Aug. 30 at a Market Street address.

Powers is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

