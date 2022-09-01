 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man allegedly found with 22 grams of fentanyl

A 38-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police allegedly found a large amount of drugs on his person.

Cheng Xiong was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Xiong had a warrant for his arrest and was recognized by La Crosse police Aug. 31 as he was walking into Snuffy's Bar on West Avenue. Police went inside the bar and placed Xiong under arrest without incident.

Police searched Xiong's person and allegedly found two bags totaling 21.9 grams of fentanyl. The smaller of the two bags was divided into six different packages. The complaint says police also found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

Xiong reportedly told police that he used fentanyl and methamphetamine every day and that he wasn't intending to sell any of the recovered drugs.

Judge Elliott Levine set a $5,000 signature bond for Xiong, but he remains in the county jail on a probation hold.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

