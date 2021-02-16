La Crosse man allegedly found with 250 grams of marijuana

A 27-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police allegedly found 250 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Kareem Nellum faces felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a domestic disturbance at an 8th Avenue South address, where Nellum was reportedly pointing a gun outside a window.

Nellum left the residence before police arrived, and police followed a vehicle in which he was a passenger to a nearby convenience store. The complaint says Nellum exited the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a Smith & Wesson Springfield 9 mm handgun loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and a bag containing 246.5 grams of marijuana. Nellum was apprehended by gunpoint a short time later in the UW-La Crosse campus area.

Judge Elliott Levine released Nellum on a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that he not possess firearms.

