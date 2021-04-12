La Crosse man arrest on OWI, drug charges

A 33-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drunk driving and drug charges after an April 11 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Jordan R. Hayes was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fourth-offense drunk driving, operating with a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, tampering with an ignition interlock device, operating after revocation and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Hayes was pulled over on Avon Street for a missing license plate. Police immediately detected the odor of marijuana in Hayes' vehicle. Hayes reportedly told police he had consumed marijuana 10 to 20 minutes prior to the traffic stop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After confirming that Hayes' license was revoked and that he had an outstanding La Crosse County warrant, police conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found two gem baggies with a crystallized substance, three gem baggies with cloudy residue and a flashlight with marijuana inside.

Hayes submitted to a field sobriety test. The complaint says the only clue of intoxication came during the one-leg stand. He performed the alphabet test without issue.