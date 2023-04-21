A 33-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he was accused of burglarizing a storage shed March 31 in the town of Shelby.

Toubee Vang was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three felony counts of burglary, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, one felony count of bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Vang driving into Valley Storage, where he entered at least four units. He used a bolt cutter to enter two of them. The footage reportedly shows Vang trying unsuccessfully to enter several other units.

One of the storage unit renters reported three tires with rims missing. He estimated the items to be worth $900. Another renter reported missing a bicycle wheel, skateboard, propane tanks and a tackle box worth a total of $260. Another unit that was entered reported nothing missing.

Vang was arrested at his St. Cloud Street address. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court appearance is an April 24 calendar call.