La Crosse man arrested after four-hour standoff with police

A 49-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after a four-hour standoff Saturday with police.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Jason S. Rankin entered a residence on the 400 block of South 10th Street around 6 p.m. and barricaded himself underneath the crawl space in the basement. When La Crosse police officers arrived, they contacted Rankin, who was silent and unresponsive. Eventually, Rankin told police he was stuck inside the wall and could not find his way out.

Officers were able to remove a piece of plywood and made verbal and visual contact with Rankin. Police initially believed Rankin was going to come out, but he quickly turned around and crawled back into the crawl space. He was asked to crawl back to the opening so officers could assist him, but he refused, crawling further underneath the floor.

Communication continued with Rankin, who became agitated and allegedly threatened to kill officers numerous times. After a couple of hours, a chemical agent was deployed, which heightened Rankin’s agitation.

Police then deployed a K9 unit, and Rankin began to crawl toward the officers. However, as Rankin approached the exit where officers were positioned to assist him, he allegedly kicked his foot toward the K-9 in an aggressive manner. Due to safety concerns, the K-9 was removed.

Communication and de-escalation efforts continued, and Rankin was given water to wash out his eyes, but he still refused to leave the crawl space. Officers again deployed a chemical agent and again he refused to exit, arming himself with a metal pipe, according to police.

The chemical agent was deployed two more times in an attempt to remove Rankin. After four hours, Rankin crawled toward the opening, where officers assisted him out of the crawl space, ending the standoff. Rankin was then placed under arrest.

Police also identified Rankin as a suspect who had entered another property on 400 South 11th Street without permission. When the resident of the address confronted Rankin, he ran into the South 10th Street address, where the standoff then began.

Rankin was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for two separate charges of criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct and single charges of resisting arrest, harassment of police animal and failure to comply with a custody attempt. He was also referred for four separate counts of bail jumping.