La Crosse man arrested after police chase in Jackson County
La Crosse man arrested after police chase in Jackson County

Chue Xiong

Xiong

A La Crosse man was arrested in Jackson County Saturday after a car chase that reached 100 mph.

Chue Xiong, 31, was parked on Hwy. 54 near Hwy. D in the town of Melrose at about 2:16 a.m. Saturday, when, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped to check on his vehicle. 

Authorities say that after the deputy made contact with Xiong's vehicle, a passenger got out and the vehicle sped away, spinning its tires in the gravel. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which accelerated to 100 mph, until other deputies intercepted the vehicle and successfully deployed spike strips.

Xiong then stopped without damage or injury, according to the sheriff's office. The driver, Xiong, was taken into custody without incident.

He was accused of violating terms of his probation, felony fleeing police and possession of methamphetamine.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

