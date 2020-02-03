La Crosse man arrested after police chase in Jackson County

A La Crosse man was arrested in Jackson County Saturday after a car chase that reached 100 mph.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chue Xiong, 31, was parked on Hwy. 54 near Hwy. D in the town of Melrose at about 2:16 a.m. Saturday, when, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped to check on his vehicle.

Authorities say that after the deputy made contact with Xiong's vehicle, a passenger got out and the vehicle sped away, spinning its tires in the gravel. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which accelerated to 100 mph, until other deputies intercepted the vehicle and successfully deployed spike strips.

Xiong then stopped without damage or injury, according to the sheriff's office. The driver, Xiong, was taken into custody without incident.

He was accused of violating terms of his probation, felony fleeing police and possession of methamphetamine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.