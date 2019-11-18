A La Crosse man was arrested early Monday after he was accused of threatening to bomb the La Crosse Police Department.
According to police, Jared L. Cooper, 25, called 911 at 8:22 p.m. Sunday and said, “There is a bomb in your building. Everyone will die. Every single police officer, you’re all dead.”
Police officers were able to trace the call to Cooper’s home at 1442 Caledonia St. and to Cooper’s phone. They executed a search warrant at 1:20 a.m. Monday and found four phones at Cooper’s house, including the one where the phone came from.
According to the report, Cooper initially denied the phone was his, saying he had lost his phone a week ago, before admitting he had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana, then called in the bomb threat.
“Yeah, it was stupid,” he said, according to the police report.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
