A La Crosse man was arrested early Monday after he was accused of threatening to bomb the La Crosse Police Department.

According to police, Jared L. Cooper, 25, called 911 at 8:22 p.m. Sunday and said, “There is a bomb in your building. Everyone will die. Every single police officer, you’re all dead.”

Police officers were able to trace the call to Cooper’s home at 1442 Caledonia St. and to Cooper’s phone. They executed a search warrant at 1:20 a.m. Monday and found four phones at Cooper’s house, including the one where the phone came from.

Jared Cooper

Cooper

According to the report, Cooper initially denied the phone was his, saying he had lost his phone a week ago, before admitting he had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana, then called in the bomb threat.

“Yeah, it was stupid,” he said, according to the police report.

Officers searched La Crosse City Hall, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Police Department and the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department and did not find explosives.

Cooper was taken into custody and is in the La Crosse County Jail.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

