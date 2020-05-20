La Crosse man arrested for 6th drunken driving offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was arrested for drunken driving late last week after police say he was found urinating outside a truck and trailer parked the wrong way down a street in the town of Campbell.

Jon F. Storandt, 38, was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

A town of Campbell police officer was driving northbound on Lakeshore Drive at about 10:16 p.m. Friday when she saw a pickup truck and a trailer with a Bobcat in the back parked facing northbound in the southbound lane, according to the complaint. The officer saw a man with a lime green shirt and baseball cap in the driver’s seat as she drove by, and when she turned around and pulled behind the vehicle, she noted the man was standing outside the vehicle urinating on a driveway, according to the report.

Storandt admitted to drinking, but said another man, who had not been drinking, was driving the truck; however, that man was nowhere to be found, according to the complaint. He said he was there to pick up his child.