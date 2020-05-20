La Crosse man arrested for 6th drunken driving offense

A La Crosse man was arrested for drunken driving late last week after police say he was found urinating outside a truck and trailer parked the wrong way down a street in the town of Campbell.
Jon F. Storandt, 38, was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
A town of Campbell police officer was driving northbound on Lakeshore Drive at about 10:16 p.m. Friday when she saw a pickup truck and a trailer with a Bobcat in the back parked facing northbound in the southbound lane, according to the complaint. The officer saw a man with a lime green shirt and baseball cap in the driver’s seat as she drove by, and when she turned around and pulled behind the vehicle, she noted the man was standing outside the vehicle urinating on a driveway, according to the report.
Storandt admitted to drinking, but said another man, who had not been drinking, was driving the truck; however, that man was nowhere to be found, according to the complaint. He said he was there to pick up his child.
According to the complaint, there was a clear plastic cup that smelled of alcohol on the floor of the driver’s side in the truck, and a box of Twisted Tea with seven cans of the alcoholic beverage missing sitting on the passenger seat.
Storandt refused to take field sobriety tests, but consented to a blood draw to test his blood alcohol level, according to the complaint.
Storandt was taken into custody and booked into the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond with conditions prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, entering bars or taverns and operating a motor vehicle until reinstated by the state of Wisconsin.
He is scheduled to be in court May 28.
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
