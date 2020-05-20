You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man arrested for 6th drunken driving offense
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man arrested for 6th drunken driving offense

{{featured_button_text}}
Jon Storandt

Storandt

A La Crosse man was arrested for drunken driving late last week after police say he was found urinating outside a truck and trailer parked the wrong way down a street in the town of Campbell.

Jon F. Storandt, 38, was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

A town of Campbell police officer was driving northbound on Lakeshore Drive at about 10:16 p.m. Friday when she saw a pickup truck and a trailer with a Bobcat in the back parked facing northbound in the southbound lane, according to the complaint. The officer saw a man with a lime green shirt and baseball cap in the driver’s seat as she drove by, and when she turned around and pulled behind the vehicle, she noted the man was standing outside the vehicle urinating on a driveway, according to the report.

Storandt admitted to drinking, but said another man, who had not been drinking, was driving the truck; however, that man was nowhere to be found, according to the complaint. He said he was there to pick up his child.

According to the complaint, there was a clear plastic cup that smelled of alcohol on the floor of the driver’s side in the truck, and a box of Twisted Tea with seven cans of the alcoholic beverage missing sitting on the passenger seat.

Storandt refused to take field sobriety tests, but consented to a blood draw to test his blood alcohol level, according to the complaint.

Storandt was taken into custody and booked into the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond with conditions prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, entering bars or taverns and operating a motor vehicle until reinstated by the state of Wisconsin.

He is scheduled to be in court May 28.

+11 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News