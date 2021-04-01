 Skip to main content
La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI in Monroe County
La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI in Monroe County

Jeffrey Dupree

Jeffrey Dupree

A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for felony sixth-offense drunk driving.

Jeffrey D. Dupree also faces a felony bail jumping charge and misdemeanor charges of operating while revoked, tampering with an ignition interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Dupree was pulled over on Hwy. PP in the village of Oakdale around 11:30 p.m. March 17 after police conducted a registration check. The report says Dupree's eyes were glassy and that his speech was slow and slightly slurred. When asked if he would blow zeroes on a preliminary breath test, he responded, "maybe."

The report says Dupree told police he didn't have identification, and dispatch confirmed his license was revoked and that he was operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

Dupree agreed to a field sobriety test and showed multiple clues of intoxication, according to the report. He refused a preliminary breath test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a vaping device with marijuana residue.

Dupree was released March 18 after posting a $1,500 cash bond. He has an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court set for April 20.

