La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI
La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI

A La Crosse man pulled over Saturday morning in Monroe County was arrested for sixth-offense OWI.

Joseph Anthony Welchert, 35, was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on the 25 EB exit ramp after a records check revealed the vehicle's registered owner was suspended from driving. The trooper observed signs of impairment following the stop and conducted field sobriety tests, according the the report.

Welchert was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He has five prior OWI convictions. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

