A La Crosse man was arrested Thursday morning at the Oktoberfest Grounds after an office worker arrived to find the door open.

The Oktoberfest employee arrived about 9 a.m. and called police after seeing the suspect on the grounds.

Lucas Armstrong, 38, was arrested without incident, police say, and booked into the La Crosse County Jail on potential charges of burglary and felony bail jumping.

Armstrong was out on bond on charges of theft of movable property, burglary and carrying a concealed knife, all as a repeat offender, stemming from an April incident, in which he was accused of stealing a laptop from a La Crosse hotel room.

Police say the offices were broken into and ransacked and the incident is under investigation.

