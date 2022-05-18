La Crosse man arrested for crashing car, fleeing police

A 28-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested for allegedly crashing his vehicle into a garage while fleeing police.

Jerel Jenkins was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer/causing property damage, felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked/alcohol-related and obstructing an officer. He was also charged with three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police officer observed Jenkins driving a vehicle without a front license plate and attempted to make a traffic stop in an alley on the 1500 block of Johnson Street. The complaint says Jenkins accelerated at a high rate of speed, crashed the vehicle into a garage and fled on foot. The complaint says the vehicle was still running and in drive when Jenkins fled. Police reportedly found a handgun on the ground near the vehicle.

Police obtained a warrant for Jenkins' arrest, and he was taken into custody May 10 in Onalaska.

Jenkins is being held in the La Crosse Jail on $20,000 cash bail that was set during an earlier hearing. Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud objected to a defense motion to lower Jenkins' bail. She said it was Jenkins' sixth open case in Wisconsin and that it wasn't the first time he attempted to elude police. She said Jenkins has "established a pattern of fleeing officers" in a manner that puts bystanders at risk.

Jenkins' attorney Ransome Springer said his client is seeking treatment. Springer said Jenkins is indigent but that his family could raise $2,500.

Judge Gloria Doyle said there was no change in Jenkins' circumstances and kept bail at $20,000. His next court appearance is a May 31 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.