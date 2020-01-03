La Crosse man arrested for dealing meth months after release from prison

A La Crosse man who was released from prison for drug charges in August is back in the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of dealing methamphetamine.
Edward L. Branson, 56, was arrested Thursday on charges of delivering 10 to 50 milligrams of meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Branson has yet to be charged; however, Judge Todd Bjerke found probable cause to hold him on a $25,000 cash bond Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Branson was found guilty in 2017 of second-offense possession with intent to deliver meth as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He was released from prison in August 2019 and is on probation.
Bjerke noted the first allegation in the pending case stems from a Sept. 24 incident. Branson is scheduled to return Jan. 7 to be charged.
Branson also was arrested in 2010 for drunken driving eight days after being released from a five-year prison sentence for the same offense. In that case, he was charged with third-offense drunken driving.
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
