You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man arrested for dealing meth months after release from prison
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man arrested for dealing meth months after release from prison

{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Branson

Branson

A La Crosse man who was released from prison for drug charges in August is back in the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Edward L. Branson, 56, was arrested Thursday on charges of delivering 10 to 50 milligrams of meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Branson has yet to be charged; however, Judge Todd Bjerke found probable cause to hold him on a $25,000 cash bond Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Branson was found guilty in 2017 of second-offense possession with intent to deliver meth as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He was released from prison in August 2019 and is on probation.

Bjerke noted the first allegation in the pending case stems from a Sept. 24 incident. Branson is scheduled to return Jan. 7 to be charged.

Branson also was arrested in 2010 for drunken driving eight days after being released from a five-year prison sentence for the same offense. In that case, he was charged with third-offense drunken driving.

+3 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News