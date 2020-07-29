La Crosse man arrested for domestic with BAC near .5%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday afternoon with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly .5% after police say he threw a woman down and refused to let her leave.

Christopher R. Spande, 44, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with threat to law enforcement officer, battery and disorderly conduct.

La Crosse police responded to a domestic incident at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday to find Spande lying on the floor, according to the complaint. The victim told police she got home from work at 4 p.m. to find Spande sleeping and intoxicated, so she began gathering her things to leave.

According to the complaint, while the woman tried to get her belongings together, Spande got up and pushed her to the ground twice, telling her he wasn’t allowing her to leave and saying, “I’m gonna abuse you now.”

The woman was able to duck under his arms and get space between them, then called Spande’s family members to intervene, according to the complaint.