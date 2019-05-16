Try 3 months for $3

The La Crosse man who faced multiple domestic-abuse charges in connection with strangling his girlfriend Wednesday afternoon was arrested hours later on charges of drunken driving.

Noah J. Betz

Betz

Noah J. Betz, 19, of La Crosse was charged Thursday with operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration, second offense, felony bail jumping and operating while revoked, according to court records.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez was adamant about ordering a cash bond.

He breaks his promises, Gonzalez said, “I’m not letting him out on a signature bond again.”

According to the criminal complaint:

La Crosse police received a complaint about 10:15 p.m. about an erratic driver on West Avenue.

Police stopped Betz, who was driving 39 mph in a 25 mph zone, and could smell intoxicants from the passengers in the vehicle with Betz.

Betz apologized for driving too fast and admitted to drinking from 9 p.m. to about 10 p.m.

Betz failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test of 0.065 percent.

Police took Betz to the hospital for a blood draw as well.

Gonzalez ordered Betz held on a $500 cash bond with the following conditions: no driving, no alcohol, testing with Justice Support Services and a curfew — he has to be at home between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

