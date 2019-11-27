La Crosse man arrested for exposing himself near UW-L, Western

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of exposing himself to women in the campus area, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Maverick Muenzenberger, 21, was identified by police as the man driving around the off-campus housing area near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College and exposing his genitals to women while seated in his vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Muenzenberger is in custody on three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, La Crosse police are continuing to investigate and additional charges are possible.

Investigators suspect there are more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigator Andy Rosenow at 608-789-7218.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.