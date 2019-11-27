You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man arrested for exposing himself near UW-L, Western
La Crosse man arrested for exposing himself near UW-L, Western

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of exposing himself to women in the campus area, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Maverick Muenzenberger, 21, was identified by police as the man driving around the off-campus housing area near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College and exposing his genitals to women while seated in his vehicle.

While Muenzenberger is in custody on three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, La Crosse police are continuing to investigate and additional charges are possible.

Investigators suspect there are more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigator Andy Rosenow at 608-789-7218.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

