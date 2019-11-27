La Crosse man arrested for exposing himself near UW-L, Western

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of exposing himself to women in the campus area, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Maverick Muenzenberger, 21, was identified by police as the man driving around the off-campus housing area near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College and exposing his genitals to women while seated in his vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
While Muenzenberger is in custody on three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, La Crosse police are continuing to investigate and additional charges are possible.
Investigators suspect there are more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigator Andy Rosenow at 608-789-7218.
Bret Richert
Michelle Winn
Richard Sweeney II
Richard L. Sweeney II, 54, Onalaska, was charged Nov. 26 with felony bail jumping. Sweeney violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Nov. 15, according to the complaint.
Brandon Hoffman
Joshua Tischer
Marci Johnson
Dominique D. Gordon
Lazaro Lemagnes
Bruce Collins
Alexis Powell
Cydney Jelen
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Rory Deer Jr
Kanong Vang
Jamie Kirby
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Breidel
Peng Lor
Shakur Clayton
William Kraus
John Irvin
Luis A. Jimenez
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Neal Jensen Jr
Patrick G. Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Caleb Crocker
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Balint
Dale Peterson Jr.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Lavon Liggins
Samantha Sordahl
Tyler Peterson
Tavier Holling
Robert Stach
Eric Mathison
Laura M. Raymond
Trevor Mitchell
Nemo Yang
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Stevon Thompson
Terry Muns
Leonard Larson
Angelica Pitzer
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
Jacob Stanles
William Johnson-Wright
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.