La Crosse man arrested for meth after nearly colliding with state trooper
La Crosse man arrested for meth after nearly colliding with state trooper

Kyle Backlund

Backlund

A La Crosse man was arrested Thursday morning on drug charges after he was accused of nearly changing lanes into a Wisconsin state trooper.

According to the complaint:

The trooper was southbound in the right lane of Lang Drive when he saw a 1998 burgundy Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kyle J. Backlund, 30, stopped in the middle of an intersection. Backlund turned onto Lang Drive behind the trooper in the left lane, and the trooper slowed down to allow the driver to pass him and get out of his blind spot.

Backlund came up on the trooper’s marked squad car and began to change lanes, almost causing a collision. He then went around the trooper on the left and cut across to the right turn lane to Monitor Street.

The trooper then pulled him over and found 4.9 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, two drug pipes and two scales.

Backlund was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

