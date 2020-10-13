 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man arrested for meth possession in Onalaska
0 comments

La Crosse man arrested for meth possession in Onalaska

{{featured_button_text}}
Dominic Ryan Hernandez

Dominic Ryan Hernandez

 Steve Rundio

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday after Onalaska police allegedly found him with nearly four grams of methamphetamine.

Dominic R. Hernandez faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Oct. 10 on Hwy. PH for failure to display a rear registration plate.

Police determined the driver was in violation of a curfew and was arrested for bail jumping. Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a plastic baggie with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. Police also found a larger plastic bag that contained 75 plastic gem baggies. The plastic bag also contained a torch lighter, and a cut straw with residue inside.

The report says Hernandez admitted the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News