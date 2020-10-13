La Crosse man arrested for meth possession in Onalaska

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday after Onalaska police allegedly found him with nearly four grams of methamphetamine.

Dominic R. Hernandez faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Oct. 10 on Hwy. PH for failure to display a rear registration plate.

Police determined the driver was in violation of a curfew and was arrested for bail jumping. Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a plastic baggie with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. Police also found a larger plastic bag that contained 75 plastic gem baggies. The plastic bag also contained a torch lighter, and a cut straw with residue inside.

The report says Hernandez admitted the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.

