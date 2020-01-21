La Crosse man arrested for 2nd OWI after backing into truck

A La Crosse man was arrested for his second drunken-driving allegation Saturday after he was found asleep at the wheel about 2:30 p.m. on the North Side while blasting Journey, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

According to the police report, drivers reported seeing a driver weave in and out of traffic, passing several cars about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, then another reported that the same car — a brown sedan — was stopped on the west side of the intersection of Clinton and Rose streets while the light cycled to green.

Police arrived to find Tyler A. Burgett, 27, asleep behind the week with the car in drive with the radio cranked up, according to the report. The officer knocked on the window several times, then Burgett woke up and started singing along to the song “Any Way You Want It” by Journey.

According to the report, the officer tried to get Burgett to put the vehicle in park; however, he put it in neutral and then reverse, backing into the truck behind him. The officer then broke the driver’s window and put the car in park, shutting off the radio and removing the keys.

Police say Burgett refused to conduct field sobriety tests and refused to comply with a preliminary breath test, but said he was on “alcohol” when questioned. Officers received a warrant to test his blood.

Burgett was arrested and his car was towed.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter @Jourdan_LCT.

