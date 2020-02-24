La Crosse man arrested for OWI after crashing into snowbank on his way to Taco Bell

A La Crosse man was arrested for driving under the influence after he got stuck in a snowbank in a cul de sac and admitted to using methamphetamine before driving.
La Crosse police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at about 10:31 a.m. Sunday and found Joseph J. Erickson, 33, in a silver Dodge Neon stuck in the mud and snow at the end of 12th Street South.
Police say the Neon's front end was damaged, indicating he had collided with the snow.
Erickson said he was on his way to Taco Bell and took a wrong turn, and had been stuck for 30 minutes trying to reverse out of the snow, according to the police report.
Erickson lied about his name, then was identified by prescription medications in the vehicle, according to police. He admitted to using meth and weed prior to driving and failed several field sobriety tests.
He was arrested for third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle after revocation and a probation warrant.
Erickson has previous convictions for uttering a forgery, possession of methamphetamine and burglary of a trailer home.
Erik C. Nedrelo, 32, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nedrelo had meth and a pipe at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without a light, according to the complaint.
Dameon Hendricks
Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Chandra Smith
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.