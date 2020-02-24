You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man arrested for OWI after crashing into snowbank on his way to Taco Bell
La Crosse man arrested for OWI after crashing into snowbank on his way to Taco Bell

A La Crosse man was arrested for driving under the influence after he got stuck in a snowbank in a cul de sac and admitted to using methamphetamine before driving.

La Crosse police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at about 10:31 a.m. Sunday and found Joseph J. Erickson, 33, in a silver Dodge Neon stuck in the mud and snow at the end of 12th Street South.

Police say the Neon's front end was damaged, indicating he had collided with the snow.

Erickson said he was on his way to Taco Bell and took a wrong turn, and had been stuck for 30 minutes trying to reverse out of the snow, according to the police report.

Erickson lied about his name, then was identified by prescription medications in the vehicle, according to police. He admitted to using meth and weed prior to driving and failed several field sobriety tests.

He was arrested for third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle after revocation and a probation warrant.

Erickson has previous convictions for uttering a forgery, possession of methamphetamine and burglary of a trailer home.

