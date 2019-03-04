A La Crosse man was arrested early Saturday after the car he was driving collided into several cars and caused property damage.
Nathan M. Smith, 28, of La Crosse was arrested at 2:15 a.m. on a probation hold and charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, according to a police report.
Police received a complaint about property damage in a hit-and-run at 400 Jay St. Smith told police he “hit slush” before colliding into several parked cars on Jay Street while driving his white truck, according to police. Smith then parked his truck on Sixth Street and walked home, authorities said.
According to the report, Smith’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and his speech was slurred when police interviewed him. Smith failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
Tyrone Eagon
Derek Pedrin
Joshua Ward Jr
Max Stockert
Max O. Stockert, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Stockert violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he became upset and started breaking his property and did not comply with officer’s orders to get on the ground, according to the complaint.
Sarah M. Stoehr
Benjamin J. Lechnir
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.