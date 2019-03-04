Try 3 months for $3

A La Crosse man was arrested early Saturday after the car he was driving collided into several cars and caused property damage.

Nathan M. Smith, 28, of La Crosse was arrested at 2:15 a.m. on a probation hold and charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, according to a police report.

Police received a complaint about property damage in a hit-and-run at 400 Jay St. Smith told police he “hit slush” before colliding into several parked cars on Jay Street while driving his white truck, according to police. Smith then parked his truck on Sixth Street and walked home, authorities said.

According to the report, Smith’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and his speech was slurred when police interviewed him. Smith failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

