La Crosse man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend

A La Crosse man was arrested during the weekend after he was accused of following a woman for weeks after she broke up with him, according to court records

Justin L. Moore, 23, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, Moore showed up at her home, outside of her gym and at bars in downtown La Crosse, despite her breaking up with him three weeks prior. The woman told police Moore had texted her friend to find out where she was, then showed up at her gym Aug. 11.

On Aug. 20, Moore showed up twice at the woman’s residence, leaving once then returning and ringing the doorbell and kicking the door.

Police spoke to Moore over the phone and told him not to contact the woman or her friends, then he proceeded to call the woman’s friends while police were still at the scene, according to the complaint.

The woman spent the night of Aug. 20 with a friend, then returned Aug. 21 to find Moore outside her home. Her friend kept driving and Moore followed them for several blocks, according to the complaint.

Moore located the woman in downtown La Crosse Aug. 28 and 29, confronting her at Legends and grabbing her arm when she tried to walk away, according to the complaint.