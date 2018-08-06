La Crosse man arrested for Sunday shooting of two people downtown

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and several other counts in connection with an altercation in which two people were shot early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.
Isaiah P. Stenson Jr., 24, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Sunday in connection with the incident, which had occurred at about 12:15 at Third and Main streets. The two people shot, whom police did not identify, went to Gundersen Health System at about 12:40 and were treated for gunshot wounds and released, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Police initially responded to a call for a disturbance among several people in the middle of the 100 block of South Third Street. The people involved in the fracas began walking north on Third Street, and shots were fired when the group neared Main, according to the police report.
Witnesses identified Stenson as the potential suspect, as well as information about his vehicle, details that police were able to confirm from the downtown Safe-Cam video system.
Officers located the vehicle about 2 a.m. and determined that the suspect was in the car. They arrested him without incident, according to police.
In addition to the charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Stenson also was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony theft and possession of THC when he appeared in La Crosse Circuit Court Monday afternoon. Stenson, who has been in La Crosse and has no permanent address, is from Toledo, Ohio, according to police records.
The felony theft charges are in connection with a July 25 incident in which Stenson was accused of stealing a 55-inch flat screen TV and a laptop from an apartment where he had lived with his former girlfriend, according to a police report.
The pair had broken up that day, and Stenson told police he took the items, valued at $1,500 apiece, intending to sell them to recoup $200 he said the woman owed him, according to the report.
Stenson, who is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 bail, alleged that the girlfriend, with whom he has since reconciled, owed him the money because she had flushed two Percocets down the toilet. He intended to sell the items to settle the debt, he told police.
Upon being told that the laptop was not hers, he returned it to its rightful owner, according to the police report.
Police credited the Safe-Cam videos for their ability to arrest Stenson quickly.
“The video provided police with very specific details of the suspected shooter and ultimately the confidence that they were arresting the right person when they located Isaiah Stenson,” according to a police department news release.
“Additionally, having multiple camera views provided clarity of who was involved in the incident and the vehicle that Stenson fled in after the shooting,” the release said.
Michael D. Wieland
Molly Snodgrass
Nicholas Stearns
Trevor Johnson
Dean Mickelson
Brenton Bentzen
Joshua Hale
Sheri Kerrigan
James Schutte
Casey Salmon
Dalandis Kemp
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Some of the comments I am seeing on this news story via other social media outlets....."I'm shocked to see his race". "These people need to be sent back to Chicago/Milwaukee". "Crime didn't start happening in LaCrosse until "these people" started moving here". "White people in LaCrosse are sick of "them" taking over our city". "Our community has been over run by blacks who migrated here to sell drugs". "We are little Chicago, just walk the streets and look at the diversity, we don't need these people here"......and so on. While I agree that we want our streets to be safe and our children to grow up in a community where they feel safe, stereotyping and racism isn't going to solve the problem. I know many black people in this community who are productive citizens. Some come from Chicago, some Milwaukee, Virginia, Indiana, etc.... Keep it real....people make their own choices, it doesn't matter what color they are. If you look on the County Jail website, you will see plenty of "white" people who "belong here" listed for numerous charges. I see meth heads walking down the street that "grew up here". I see people in jail on again, off again, that "grew up here". It's all about the choices individuals are making....period!!!
Bulls eye, laxlax. You're exactly right. Yes, there are bad black people. And good ones. And yes, there are bad white people. And good ones. Martin Luther King, Jr., said it as well as it can be said: "We must judge people by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin." Using the skin color judgment system, try this: I have lost most of my hair. A cousin of mine has gray hair, but he has a ton of it. Based on the amount of hair we have, which one of us is the better human being? That's a stupid question. If he's a missionary surgeon and I'm a professional shop-lifter, or vice versa, what does the amount of hair we have have to do with that? Skin color or hair quantity are equally stupid, inaccurate ways to judge people.
A "Lacrosse man", with no permanent address, from Toledo Ohio. I don't think he's a shoe salesman. Attempted murder is what he did and that is what he should be charged with. Chicago started with this same type of BS.
was he aiming at someone or just shooting at people because he's a complete fool??
Recklessly endangering safety? Are they serious? Where's the attempted murder charge?
They’re afraid of black riots if they hold him accountable. Criminals are running our country, he’ll end up on probation the non punishment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.