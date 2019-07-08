La Crosse police arrested a La Crosse man who police say pitched a tent in a North Side yard without permission.
Wylie L. Erickson, 23, was arrested for trespassing when a homeowner reported "a tent pitched in his yard that wasn’t supposed to be there" on Friday in the 700 block of Copeland Avenue, according to the police report.
The homeowner told authorities he arrived home about 11 p.m. to find Erickson, who the resident knew but was no longer allowed to stay there, had pitched a tent in his backyard.
Police discovered Erickson also had an outstanding warrant. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.
The woman in the tent with Erickson was not taken into custody and left the yard after police arrived.
