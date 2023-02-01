 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man arrested in Bangor on drug, drunk driving charges

A complaint about an intoxicated driver in Bangor Jan. 24 has led to multiple charges against a 50-year-old La Crosse man.

David J. Ritter was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a report shortly before 6:30 p.m. about a driver "all over the road" on Hwy. 16. Police located the vehicle a short time later heading south on Hwy. 162 toward Bangor. The complaint says the vehicle was varying its speed and weaving in its lane of travel. The vehicle then turned east on Commercial Street, where police conducted a traffic stop.

The complaint says the driver, later identified as Ritter, appeared confused, was smacking his lips and took a long time to answer questions. Police reported detecting the odor of alcohol on his person and that open intoxicants were inside the vehicle.

Ritter was reportedly non-responsive when asked multiple times if he would consent to a field sobriety test before finally replying, "I should talk to my attorney." Police then placed him under arrest.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 26.8 grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe and $1,200 in cash.

Ritter is free on a $5,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a Feb. 10 calendar call.

David J. Ritter

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

