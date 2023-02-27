A 44-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he was arrested Feb. 21 in a child sex sting operation.

Jeremiah Mark Midstokke was charged Feb. 22 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of MDMA.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl connected with Midstokke on social media Feb. 16. The complaint says Midstokke provided a phone number to the officer Feb. 19 and initiated another chat Feb. 20. He allegedly told the officer he was interested in sex and arranged for a Feb. 21 meeting at a fast food restaurant in La Crosse.

The complaint says Midstokke texted the officer at 4:25 p.m. confirming his arrival and was taken into a custody a short time later. He denied criminal intent and reportedly told police, "Dude, we were role playing."

A search of Midstokke allegedly found 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of MDMA and two Viagra pills.

Midstokke's bond includes a no-contact provision with anyone younger than 18 and no access to the internet. He returns to court March 15 for a calendar call.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s 1951: La Crosse Central High School 1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets 1954: Triangle Cafe 1954: Estell Tall Fashions 1954: Howards Clothes 1954: Crescent Jewelers 1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop 1954: YMCA basketball 1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire 1955: La Crosse Beauty School 1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse 1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly 1957: Kroger 1957: Jackson Plaza 1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement 1958: 1st National Bank 1958: State Bank of La Crosse 1958: Heat exchanger plant 1958: American Legion parade