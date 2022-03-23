La Crosse man arrested in drive-by shooting

A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.

Reginald J. Highsmith was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/use of weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property by use of a weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim of the shooting told police that the incident began when he got into his vehicle March 5 shortly before 11 a.m. and saw a grey minivan operated by Highsmith approaching from an angle and about to strike his vehicle. The victim said he honked his horn, and Highsmith jerked to the left and almost struck an oncoming vehicle.

The victim said Highsmith pursued him to the intersection of South Avenue and 15th Street South, where Highsmith pulled up beside the vehicle and fired a single round through the passenger-side window. The victim said Highsmith then made a right turn off South Street. The complaint says numerous video cameras confirm the victim's account of Highsmith's pursuit.

The victim told police there was a passenger in the vehicle operated by Highsmith. He said he had never met the occupants of the suspect vehicle and never exchanged words with them.

The complaint says the victim was carrying a firearm with a concealed carry permit. The victim said he never displayed the firearm during the encounter with Highsmith.

The victim was later transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for possible glass fragments in his eyes.

Police determined the shooting was a road rage incident and located Highsmith driving the van a short time later. He pulled over on the 1330 block of 5th Avenue and exited his vehicle before police took him into custody.

Highsmith agreed to a police interview and reportedly gave inconsistent accounts of his whereabouts leading up to the shooting.

Highsmith is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond which covers both cases. In a separate case, he faces a felony charge of repeated sexual assault of a child under 13. Preliminary hearings have yet to be set in either case.

