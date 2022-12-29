La Crosse man arrested in drug bust

A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of selling methamphetamine as part of a drug sting.
Terry L. Duncan was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of methamphetamine delivery.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police used an informant to purchase 14.5 grams of methamphetamine from Duncan for $375 on Sept. 8, 2021. Police arranged the buy after receiving a tip that Duncan was selling methamphetamine from inside a hotel room in La Crosse.
The complaint says police recognized Duncan from previous drug buys.
Police arrested Duncan Dec. 22 at America’s Best Value Inn. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250 cash bond and a probation hold.
Duncan’s next court appearance is a Jan. 4 2023, bond hearing.
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries including six kingpins in the gang's hub in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. The international operation codenamed "Desert Light" seized more than 30 tonnes of the white powder and led to arrests in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Spain, the European Union's police agency said.
IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022
Rotary Lights visitors walk through a light tunnel in the south section of Riverside Park. Rotary Lights runs through New Years Eve.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Carolers
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holiday train
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Igloo and Christmas trees
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While this illuminated horse and buggy aren't going anywhere fast, carriage rides are available on select nights at Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The entrance marquee greets visitors to the 28th annual Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While snow might be sparse on the ground, lights create an impressive snowman.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sisters, Kiersten Bruns, left, and Alexis Bruns roast marshmallows for s'mores at one of the fire pits.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A dusting of snow graces Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A fire-breathing dragon adds some fantasy flair to this year's Rotary Lights lineup.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reindeer and sleigh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Light tunnel
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
American flag and helicopter
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Rotary Lights Reindeer
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Amara Rose Foundation has a tree at Rotary Lights in La Crosse that honors those lost to addiction. In that spirit, the foundation filled a box with ornaments. People who have lost a loved one to addiction are invited to write the name of their loved one on an ornament and hang it on the tree in memoriam. In just eight days, 40 ornaments were hung by grieving family and friends. "This makes an impactful statement about what's going on in our community," said Heidi Overson, one of the foundation's founders. "We are expecting at least 100 ornaments to be hung on the tree by Dec. 31. One person said it was healing to hang their ornament. Some shed tears. Others hang the ornament and take a photo of the tree afterward." Anyone who's lost a loved one to addiction is welcome to hang an ornament and/or a photo on the foundation's tree.
Contributed photo
Rotary Lights at Winnebago Park wish passers-by a Merry Christmas.
Steve Rundio
An elephant sprays itself with water as part of the Rotary Lights decorations at Riverside Park.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
