La Crosse man arrested in drug bust

A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of selling methamphetamine as part of a drug sting.

Terry L. Duncan was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of methamphetamine delivery.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police used an informant to purchase 14.5 grams of methamphetamine from Duncan for $375 on Sept. 8, 2021. Police arranged the buy after receiving a tip that Duncan was selling methamphetamine from inside a hotel room in La Crosse.

The complaint says police recognized Duncan from previous drug buys.

Police arrested Duncan Dec. 22 at America’s Best Value Inn. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250 cash bond and a probation hold.

Duncan’s next court appearance is a Jan. 4 2023, bond hearing.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022